Campus Uprising: DUSU President Takes Stand Against Unhygienic Canteen Conditions

Delhi University Students' Union president Raunak Khatri took action by removing LPG cylinders from Ramjas College's canteen, highlighting poor food quality and unclean conditions. The incident was intended to push for better student welfare and cleanliness. The cylinders were returned after promises of improvement from the canteen operator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:43 IST
  • India

In a bold move against unhygienic canteen conditions, Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Raunak Khatri forcefully removed five LPG cylinders from the campus canteen of Ramjas College. This incident, occurring on Thursday evening, has attracted significant attention from both the college administration and the larger university community.

Khatri, supported by a group of students, emphasized that the protest aimed to address student grievances about the poor quality of food and the unsanitary environment. A video uploaded on Instagram shows widespread dissatisfaction among students as Khatri highlights issues like flies infesting the cooking areas.

The disruption caught the gaze of the Ramjas College administration, though no official comment was made immediately. Khatri insisted the protest conveyed a serious demand for maintaining student welfare through improved hygiene measures. Despite the confrontational nature of the event, the canteen operator promised to address the issues by Monday, leading to the return of the gas cylinders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

