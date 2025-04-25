Campus Uprising: DUSU President Takes Stand Against Unhygienic Canteen Conditions

In a bold move against unhygienic canteen conditions, Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Raunak Khatri forcefully removed five LPG cylinders from the campus canteen of Ramjas College. This incident, occurring on Thursday evening, has attracted significant attention from both the college administration and the larger university community.

Khatri, supported by a group of students, emphasized that the protest aimed to address student grievances about the poor quality of food and the unsanitary environment. A video uploaded on Instagram shows widespread dissatisfaction among students as Khatri highlights issues like flies infesting the cooking areas.

The disruption caught the gaze of the Ramjas College administration, though no official comment was made immediately. Khatri insisted the protest conveyed a serious demand for maintaining student welfare through improved hygiene measures. Despite the confrontational nature of the event, the canteen operator promised to address the issues by Monday, leading to the return of the gas cylinders.

