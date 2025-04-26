Bollywood Rallies as Pahalgam Terror Attack Sparks National Outcry

The tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for solidarity from Bollywood celebrities and public figures. The attack occurred on April 22 in the scenic Baisaran meadow, leaving the nation in shock and mourning.

Actor Raashii Khanna, known for her role in 'The Sabarmati Report,' condemned the violence and expressed deep sorrow. 'I condemn violence. Every human being is condemning violence,' she stated, describing the heartbreak caused by videos of the attack. Khanna expressed solidarity with mourning families, urging national unity and resilience.

Similarly, actor Suniel Shetty, speaking at the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award 2025 ceremony, called on citizens to support Kashmir's tourism. He emphasized the need to demonstrate fearlessness by planning vacations in Kashmir. Shetty also offered personal support to authorities, expressing readiness to visit the region as a tourist or artist if needed.

The attack has intensified security measures in Kashmir, with Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewing the situation at the Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur. Operations have been launched to neutralize terrorists, with clashes continuing along the Line of Control (LoC).

In response, India has taken decisive diplomatic steps, including suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals and halting the Indus Waters Treaty. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the expulsion of Pakistani military advisors, marking a significant escalation in diplomatic tensions.

