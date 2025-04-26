Jason Isaacs Reflects on Iconic Role as Lucius Malfoy Amid HBO Series Launch

Jason Isaacs, known for his iconic portrayal of Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise, shared his reflections on his role as the series is set to be adapted by HBO. Speaking on the Awards Chatter podcast, Isaacs expressed gratitude for his time as Malfoy across six films while acknowledging the impending change.

'I have to say I'll milk this 'cause this time next year, there's gonna be another Lucius Malfoy, and he's gonna be fantastic, and I'll be long forgotten. So, I am savouring every other applause I get,' Isaacs remarked, as reported by People. However, he emphasized that his sentiments were not steeped in self-admiration but merely an acceptance of the transition to a new era for the beloved character.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced the new Harry Potter series in April 2023, confirming J.K. Rowling as one of the executive producers. As the series takes shape, Isaacs remains gracious about his past run, expressing excitement for what lies ahead. 'I've had a good run,' he stated, reflecting on his journey as Malfoy.

(With inputs from agencies.)