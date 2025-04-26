Wiz Khalifa's Controversial Views: 'Earth is a Flat Plane'

During his recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, rapper Wiz Khalifa made headlines with his controversial views on Earth's shape. Despite scientific consensus proving the Earth is round, Khalifa stated his belief in a 'flat plane' theory.

Khalifa's unconventional perspective is inspired by his extensive travels, as he mentioned, 'I just believe that we live on a flat plane, like a huge flat plane.' However, academic Marc Lamont Hill challenged Khalifa, questioning if he had traveled to Earth's edge. Khalifa then adapted his view, pondering greater landmasses beyond our known world, potentially referencing the historical concept of Pangaea.

Further expressing his skepticism, Khalifa questioned the legitimacy of space exploration claims. Ironically, the cover of his newly released album, 'Kush + Orange Juice 2', showcases a round Earth, contrasting his public statements. The album debuted on April 18, continuing from his 2010 hit record.

(With inputs from agencies.)