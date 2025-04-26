Farewell to Pope Francis: A Pope for the People
World leaders and a massive crowd gathered in Rome to bid farewell to Pope Francis, who passed away at 88. Celebrated as a pope of the people, he was praised for his compassion toward marginalized communities. His funeral reflects his mission to reform the papacy into 'a poor church for the poor.'
In a heartfelt and monumental farewell, Pope Francis was laid to rest following a funeral ceremony attended by world leaders and thousands of devoted followers in Rome. The solemn event underscored Francis' mission of reaching the marginalized, a theme that defined his papacy.
The funeral procession saw Pope Francis' simple wooden coffin travel through St Peter's Square and onwards to St Mary Major Basilica, where he will be buried. His dedication to the 'most peripheral of the peripheries' was honored through the attendance of prisoners, migrants, and marginalized communities.
Presidents, royalty, and delegates from over 160 nations gathered to show their respect, highlighting the global impact of Francis' leadership. His tenure as pope focused on transforming the Vatican into a place of humility and service, a legacy that will guide the church forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
