Dr. Savitha Rani, acclaimed for her groundbreaking contributions to Jalayoga, marked a historical moment by performing underwater yoga at the Maha Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious congregation. Known as the 'Aqua Queen,' Dr. Rani's feat underscores India's continuing role as a leader in spiritual and cultural wisdom.

Her performance at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj not only enthralled attendees but also showcased a modern blend of ancient practices. With over 25 years of experience, Dr. Rani executed intricate aquatic asanas, reaffirming her mastery and dedication to Jalayoga.

This high-profile event is expected to earn recognition from prestigious record books worldwide and has spurred calls for national honors. Dr. Rani's efforts have bolstered the global profile of Jalayoga, paving the way for this ancient art form to attain greater cultural significance.

