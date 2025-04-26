Honoring the Fallen: Pahalgam Attack Victims Remembered
In a somber tribute at the BSF's beating retreat ceremony, a two-minute silence was observed for the Pahalgam attack victims. The ceremony, part of a border tourism initiative, honors the 26 victims of the 2021 terrorist attack at Pahalgam. Restrictions were put in place for visitor safety.
In a solemn commemoration, the Border Security Force (BSF) observed a two-minute silence for the victims of the Pahalgam attack before the start of their beating retreat ceremony at the Octroi border outpost near the International Border in Suchetgarh sector.
The ceremony, reminiscent of the Wagah-Attari event, included reading the names of the 26 victims, primarily tourists, who lost their lives in the tragic terrorist attack at Pahalgam on April 22. Launched in October 2021, this event forms part of a larger initiative to promote border tourism.
Despite the recent closure of the Octroi gate for visitors as a precautionary measure, the BSF confirmed that the ceremony will proceed as scheduled every Saturday and Sunday, reinforcing both safety and remembrance.
