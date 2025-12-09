Left Menu

Kashmir Takes Steps to Tackle Stray Animal Crisis

Kashmir's Divisional Commissioner, Anshul Garg, spearheads efforts to implement Supreme Court directives on stray animals. Departments are directed to form animal prevention societies, conduct surveys, and nominate officers for compliance. The focus is on awareness campaigns, adequate medical supplies, and better waste management to mitigate issues associated with stray animals.

In response to the escalating stray animal issue, Anshul Garg, the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, is driving efforts to adhere to Supreme Court mandates. On Tuesday, Garg reviewed actions with senior officials, emphasizing the establishment of Societies for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals across districts.

Departments are tasked with conducting surveys to prevent stray animal entry through effective fencing and assigning nodal officers to track compliance with court instructions. Health services have been instructed to stock adequate anti-rabies vaccines and run campaigns on first aid for dog bites.

Additional measures include setting up animal birth control centers and targeting waste management to reduce attractions for strays. Garg stresses the importance of an integrated strategy involving public awareness and practical infrastructures to address this civic challenge effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

