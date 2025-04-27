Diddy on Trial: The Rise and Fall of a Hip-Hop Mogul

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the hip-hop icon known for both his musical and entrepreneurial achievements, is embroiled in a legal battle that could alter his legacy. The 55-year-old faces serious charges, including sex trafficking, which could result in life imprisonment if convicted.

Once hailed as a cultural pioneer, Combs reportedly used his power and wealth to exploit women, similar to high-profile figures like Harvey Weinstein and R. Kelly. A trial set to begin next month in Manhattan is expected to last two months and weigh heavily on Combs' future.

While the accusations mark a stark contrast to his storied career, which includes Grammy wins and the success of his clothing brand, Sean John, the trial's outcome will determine whether it's redemption or ruin for Combs. The world watches as his empire and reputation stand on the precipice.

(With inputs from agencies.)