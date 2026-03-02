Drone Assault Halts Operations at Russia’s Key Oil Terminal

Russia's vital Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk ceased oil loadings following a Ukrainian drone attack, which left five injured and important infrastructure damaged. Officials from both Russia and Ukraine confirmed that the assault resulted in significant destruction, including setting afire a fuel terminal.

The Sheskharis terminal, handling 700,000 barrels per day, is crucial for Russian oil exports via the Black Sea. Ukrainian sources claim their drones hit most of the terminal's loading facilities and struck Russian military assets. This has added pressure to Russia's strained energy infrastructure.

Despite suspending operations due to the threat, the Sheskharis terminal avoided loading tankers during the attack. Local authorities confirmed the assault and damage, while Russia downplayed any military losses. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal also temporarily halted activities as a precautionary measure.

