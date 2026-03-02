Teachers Clash with Punjab Police Over Unmet Demands

In a stark display of unrest, Punjab Police deployed water cannons on educators protesting at the Chandigarh-Mohali border on Monday. Teachers had gathered under the banner of the Special Cadre Teachers Front, intending to march towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence. Their demands focused on pressing state authorities for financial and service rule reforms.

Protesters attempted to force through barricades to reach their goal but were met with significant police resistance, including water cannons and cane charges. The protest saw several teachers, including women, challenging the blockade, which resulted in some injuries. Anubhav Gupta, one of the protestors, reported instances of turbans being tossed and teachers sustaining injuries during the confrontation.

The teachers have highlighted that promises made by the state in 2023, such as the distribution of appointments to 12,710 temporary teachers, have yet to translate into expected benefits, such as pay scales, financial benefits, and service rules. Additionally, the teachers are demanding an extension of their retirement age and the implementation of various schemes like the old pension scheme and group insurance.