Left Menu

Teachers Clash with Punjab Police Over Unmet Demands

Teachers in Punjab, under the banner of Special Cadre Teachers Front, protested at the Chandigarh-Mohali border demanding better financial benefits and service rules. Facing barricades and heavy police deployment, they were met with water cannons and cane charges. Teachers urge fulfillment of promises for regular appointments and additional benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 02-03-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 22:02 IST
Teachers Clash with Punjab Police Over Unmet Demands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark display of unrest, Punjab Police deployed water cannons on educators protesting at the Chandigarh-Mohali border on Monday. Teachers had gathered under the banner of the Special Cadre Teachers Front, intending to march towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence. Their demands focused on pressing state authorities for financial and service rule reforms.

Protesters attempted to force through barricades to reach their goal but were met with significant police resistance, including water cannons and cane charges. The protest saw several teachers, including women, challenging the blockade, which resulted in some injuries. Anubhav Gupta, one of the protestors, reported instances of turbans being tossed and teachers sustaining injuries during the confrontation.

The teachers have highlighted that promises made by the state in 2023, such as the distribution of appointments to 12,710 temporary teachers, have yet to translate into expected benefits, such as pay scales, financial benefits, and service rules. Additionally, the teachers are demanding an extension of their retirement age and the implementation of various schemes like the old pension scheme and group insurance.

TRENDING

1
Global Aviation Chaos: Travel Shares Dive Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

Global Aviation Chaos: Travel Shares Dive Amid Escalating Middle East Confli...

 Global
2
France and Germany Forge New Path in Nuclear Defense Collaboration

France and Germany Forge New Path in Nuclear Defense Collaboration

 Global
3
Drone Assault Halts Operations at Russia’s Key Oil Terminal

Drone Assault Halts Operations at Russia’s Key Oil Terminal

 Global
4
Operation Roaring Lion: A Battle for Global Security

Operation Roaring Lion: A Battle for Global Security

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026