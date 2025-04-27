Left Menu

WAVES Summit: Shaping the Future of Media & Entertainment

The first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) opens in Mumbai, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event, aimed at boosting the creator's economy, features industry leaders and prominent actors. Discussions will address global media trends, with Mumbai expected to become the summit's permanent venue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 17:43 IST
WAVES Summit: Shaping the Future of Media & Entertainment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai, a major four-day gathering of the media and entertainment industry.

The event aims to bolster the creator's economy globally, featuring interaction with top industry leaders and prominent personalities.

The summit will include panel discussions and award ceremonies, focusing on shaping the industry's future and addressing key issues like digital broadcasting regulation and the impact of AI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

