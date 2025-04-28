Trump's Columbus Day Comeback: A Celebration or Controversy?

In a recent social media post, former President Donald Trump declared he would restore Columbus Day's prominence, opposing efforts to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day alongside it. Trump accused Democrats of undermining Christopher Columbus' legacy, a stance he has consistently championed throughout his political career.

The debate traces back to when Democrat Joe Biden became the first president to officially mark Indigenous Peoples Day in 2021, highlighting the contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples. Biden's proclamation was part of a broader effort to acknowledge the historical impact of colonization and the ongoing struggle for Indigenous rights.

The controversy reflects a broader cultural clash, with Trump criticizing what he describes as a revisionist approach to American history, emphasizing diversity and oppression. The historical significance of Columbus Day, originating in response to anti-Italian sentiment, remains a contentious issue amid calls for a more inclusive narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)