Celebrating the Evolution of Chinese Cuisine in India: A Culinary Revolution

Kikkoman India recently held its 3rd Annual Culinary Experts Meetup in Kolkata, uniting chefs and culinary leaders to explore the evolution of Chinese cuisine in India. The event discussed trends and the influence of globalization, while emphasizing the use of authentic ingredients like Kikkoman Soy Sauce to enhance flavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Kikkoman India hosted its 3rd Annual Culinary Experts Meetup at the Institute of Hotel Management in Taratala, Kolkata, bringing together over 100 culinary leaders, including professional chefs, restaurateurs, and students.

Renowned figures from the Chinese cuisine industry, such as Kabir Advani and Anjan Chatterjee, gathered to discuss the future of Chinese cuisine in India. Michelin-starred Chef Ryosuke Tamura presented an innovative dish using Indian ingredients to enhance traditional flavors.

The event focused on showcasing the evolution of Chinese cuisine in India, addressing its rich history, current trends, and future potential. Discussions emphasized the importance of authentic ingredients like Kikkoman Soy Sauce, highlighting how Indian-Chinese cuisine merges local tastes with global influences.

