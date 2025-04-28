Kerala Drug Probe: Film Stars Under Scrutiny
Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi appear before Excise officials in Kerala over a major drug bust. The investigation, following the arrest of Taslima Sulthana for smuggling hybrid ganja, expands to include connections to the film and tourism industries. Authorities are probing alleged drug supply links with film personalities.
Malayalam actors Shine Tom Chacko and Sreenath Bhasi were summoned by Kerala's Excise Department on Monday. The summons is part of a high-profile investigation into a significant drug bust involving hybrid ganja valued at Rs 2 crore.
State officials arrested a drug peddler named Taslima Sulthana and her partner on April 2. During interrogation, Sulthana revealed that the contraband was intended for distribution within the state's tourism and film sectors.
Citing her statement, which named two actors as alleged clients, the authorities have broadened their inquiry. A model is also involved as the investigation delves deeper into the possible supply of drugs to film celebrities.
