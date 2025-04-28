A Tribute to Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das: Odisha's Pride and Pioneer

On Monday, a cross-section of political leaders and socio-cultural organizations honored the 177th birth anniversary of Madhusudan Das, affectionately known as Utkal Gourav, in Odisha. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, alongside various dignitaries, paid floral tributes at the statue of this significant historical figure near Raj Bhavan Square.

Madhu Babu, as he is popularly called, was credited as the first Odia to attain a Master of Arts degree and played a pivotal role in Odisha's formation as a separate state. His contributions to industrial development and the Odia movement remain monumental, and his legacy is celebrated throughout the district.

Political parties, including Congress, BJD, and BJP, held special meetings in his honor, reflecting on his achievements and the path he paved for Odisha's progress. The Odisha government has organized various programs to commemorate his life and achievements, keeping his spirit alive in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)