Left Menu

A Tribute to Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das: Odisha's Pride and Pioneer

Political leaders and socio-cultural organizations from across Odisha paid homage to Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das on his 177th birth anniversary. Known for his role in Odisha's formation and industrial growth, Das remains a symbol of Odia pride. Tributes highlight his enduring legacy and contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-04-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 12:44 IST
A Tribute to Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das: Odisha's Pride and Pioneer
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, a cross-section of political leaders and socio-cultural organizations honored the 177th birth anniversary of Madhusudan Das, affectionately known as Utkal Gourav, in Odisha. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, alongside various dignitaries, paid floral tributes at the statue of this significant historical figure near Raj Bhavan Square.

Madhu Babu, as he is popularly called, was credited as the first Odia to attain a Master of Arts degree and played a pivotal role in Odisha's formation as a separate state. His contributions to industrial development and the Odia movement remain monumental, and his legacy is celebrated throughout the district.

Political parties, including Congress, BJD, and BJP, held special meetings in his honor, reflecting on his achievements and the path he paved for Odisha's progress. The Odisha government has organized various programs to commemorate his life and achievements, keeping his spirit alive in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025