A Tribute to Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das: Odisha's Pride and Pioneer
Political leaders and socio-cultural organizations from across Odisha paid homage to Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das on his 177th birth anniversary. Known for his role in Odisha's formation and industrial growth, Das remains a symbol of Odia pride. Tributes highlight his enduring legacy and contributions.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, a cross-section of political leaders and socio-cultural organizations honored the 177th birth anniversary of Madhusudan Das, affectionately known as Utkal Gourav, in Odisha. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, alongside various dignitaries, paid floral tributes at the statue of this significant historical figure near Raj Bhavan Square.
Madhu Babu, as he is popularly called, was credited as the first Odia to attain a Master of Arts degree and played a pivotal role in Odisha's formation as a separate state. His contributions to industrial development and the Odia movement remain monumental, and his legacy is celebrated throughout the district.
Political parties, including Congress, BJD, and BJP, held special meetings in his honor, reflecting on his achievements and the path he paved for Odisha's progress. The Odisha government has organized various programs to commemorate his life and achievements, keeping his spirit alive in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Caste Census: Political Leaders React and Discuss Implications
Tensions Rise as Political Leaders Debate Supreme Court's Role
Unity Amidst Crisis: Political Leaders Convene After Pahalgam Attack
NICDC Honoured with Udyog Vikas Award for Pioneering Industrial Development
Political Leaders Unite in Pune to Console Families of Pahalgam Victims