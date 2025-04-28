PVR INOX Unveils Luxurious 6-Screen Multiplex at ELAN MIRACLE

PVR INOX has launched a premium multiplex destination at ELAN MIRACLE in Gurugram, India, marking its 13th location in the city. This new addition increases PVR INOX's screen count in Gurugram to 68, offering a luxurious movie-going experience at the bustling Dwarka Expressway.

Part of the 7-acre ELAN MIRACLE retail hub, the multiplex is set amidst over 100 premium brands, elevating the area as a major entertainment and shopping hotspot. Inside, the cinema features 762 plush and recliner seats in high-tech auditoriums, bringing cutting-edge 2K projection and Dolby 7.1 surround sound to moviegoers.

The venue introduces 'Cine Café', a cozy cinema lounge serving coffee and snacks for a relaxed social atmosphere. This launch is part of PVR INOX's strategy to enrich the cinematic landscape with immersive, premium experiences, extending their footprint to 1,734 screens across 110 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)