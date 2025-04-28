Tragic Ritual: Woman Dies in Ritual Fire

A 48-year-old woman died from severe burn injuries sustained during a religious ritual at her residence in Thane district, Maharashtra, officials confirmed on Monday.

Archana Dharmendra Kumar was lighting lamps near deities during a 'puja' at her Kalyan town home when her dress accidentally ignited, said an officer from the Manpada police station in Dombivli. The fire quickly engulfed her clothing, leading to significant injuries.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to her injuries early Sunday, according to authorities. A post-mortem examination was conducted, and a case of accidental death has been filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)