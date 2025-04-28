Left Menu

Tragic Ritual: Woman Dies in Ritual Fire

A 48-year-old woman identified as Archana Dharmendra Kumar from Thane district, Maharashtra, succumbed to severe burn injuries incurred during a religious ritual at her home. Her dress caught fire while lighting lamps, leading to fatal injuries. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death following a post-mortem examination.

A 48-year-old woman died from severe burn injuries sustained during a religious ritual at her residence in Thane district, Maharashtra, officials confirmed on Monday.

Archana Dharmendra Kumar was lighting lamps near deities during a 'puja' at her Kalyan town home when her dress accidentally ignited, said an officer from the Manpada police station in Dombivli. The fire quickly engulfed her clothing, leading to significant injuries.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to her injuries early Sunday, according to authorities. A post-mortem examination was conducted, and a case of accidental death has been filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

