Historic Conclave to Elect New Pope Begins Amid Calls for Reform

Roman Catholic cardinals are set to begin a secret conclave on May 7 to elect the new leader of the global Church, marking a significant moment after the passing of Pope Francis. This was confirmed by the Vatican on Monday, as sources had earlier suggested to Reuters. The decision materialized following a private gathering of cardinals—the first after Pope Francis' funeral last Saturday.

A total of 135 cardinals, all below the age of 80, are eligible to participate in the conclave and vote for the next pope. The historic Sistine Chapel closed its doors to tourists to prepare for the event. Unlike previous conclaves in 2005 and 2013 that lasted two days, the upcoming gathering could extend longer. Cardinal Anders Arborelius noted the unfamiliarity among the cardinals, many appointed by Francis from countries like Myanmar and Haiti, as a reason for potential delay.

Pope Francis, a trailblazer as the first Latin American pontiff, died on April 21 at the age of 88, with over 400,000 people attending his funeral. Advocates like German Cardinal Walter Kasper see the large turnout as support for continuing Francis' progressive papacy, despite resistance from conservatives seeking to uphold traditional practices. The conclave outcome will shape the Church's future direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)