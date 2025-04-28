Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: Padma Awards Honor 139 Notables

The Padma awards ceremony honored 71 prominent personalities, including posthumously recognized figures like Osamu Suzuki and Pankaj Udhas, with Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri awards in New Delhi. The event witnessed the presence of high-profile dignitaries and celebrated contributions across various fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtrapati Bhavan was abuzz with celebration as 71 eminent individuals were honored at the Padma awards ceremony. Hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, this prestigious event recognized contributions in fields ranging from arts to sciences.

Among the awardees were late Osamu Suzuki and Pankaj Udhas, who were posthumously conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian award. The ceremony saw the attendance of distinguished guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The awards, which also included Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri decorees, were announced on the eve of the 76th Republic Day. High-profile personalities like Shekhar Kapur, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and M T Vasudevan Nair were celebrated for their contributions, with additional ceremonies planned to honor other recipients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

