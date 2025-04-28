Celebrating Excellence: Padma Awards Honor 139 Notables

The Rashtrapati Bhavan was abuzz with celebration as 71 eminent individuals were honored at the Padma awards ceremony. Hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, this prestigious event recognized contributions in fields ranging from arts to sciences.

Among the awardees were late Osamu Suzuki and Pankaj Udhas, who were posthumously conferred the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian award. The ceremony saw the attendance of distinguished guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The awards, which also included Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri decorees, were announced on the eve of the 76th Republic Day. High-profile personalities like Shekhar Kapur, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and M T Vasudevan Nair were celebrated for their contributions, with additional ceremonies planned to honor other recipients.

