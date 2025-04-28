Gyan Post: Revolutionizing Book Delivery Across India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia introduced 'Gyan Post', an innovative initiative under the Postal Department aimed at delivering educational and cultural materials affordably. Speaking at the launch, Scindia highlighted the service's potential to revolutionize book distribution across India through concessional rates and tracking capabilities.

The Gyan Post service, set to commence operation on May 1, 2025, across all Departmental Post offices in India, offers rates as low as Rs 20 for packages up to 300 grams and Rs 100 for those up to 5 kg. These rates are significantly lower, up to 70 percent, compared to standard book post costs.

With an expected annual shipment facilitation of 70 lakh packages, the initiative underscores India Post's dedication to education and outreach across the nation. Future integration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is also on the horizon, hinted the Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)