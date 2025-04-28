Left Menu

Star-Studded Launch of 'Tanvi The Great': A Tribute and a Trailblazing Film Unveiling

At the 'Tanvi The Great' press conference, Anupam Kher led a tribute to Pahalgam terror victims, unveiling actress Shubhangi. Joined by Kajol, Kher celebrated innovative film introductions and his return to directing after 23 years. The film is set for a prestigious Cannes premiere.

Updated: 28-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:55 IST
Anupam Kher (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn start to the 'Tanvi The Great' press conference, legendary actor Anupam Kher and attendees paid homage to victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Kher called for a minute's silence, marking respect for the 26 people who lost their lives in the tragic incident earlier this month.

The event took an uplifting turn as the film became one of the first to introduce its behind-the-scenes team before unveiling its lead actress, Shubhangi, introduced by Bollywood star Kajol. The film is set to premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, adding to its growing hype.

Anupam Kher, who returns to directing 23 years after his debut with 'Om Jai Jagdish', expressed his heartfelt commitment to the film's story, emphasizing its origin from his heart and soul. 'Tanvi The Great' promises an engaging lineup with contributions from 'Game of Thrones' actor Iain Glen, Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani, and acclaimed sound designer Resul Pookutty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

