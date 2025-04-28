Grandpa Gang on Trial: The Dramatic Heist of Kim Kardashian During Paris Fashion Week

The trial commenced for ten individuals accused of the infamous 2016 heist targeting U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian. This robbery transpired during Paris Fashion Week, where the suspects are believed to have stolen jewelry totaling millions, including a $4 million engagement ring.

In the courtroom, several suspects, now retired, confirmed their identities. Kardashian is scheduled to testify about the ordeal where she was bound at gunpoint while the thieves demanded her valuable jewels, a traumatic event she has recounted in interviews.

Among the accused, 'grandpa gang' members, predominantly seniors, are charged with armed robbery and kidnapping. With one suspect having died and another unfit for trial, the proceedings promise to be a significant legal event, leaving Kardashian's jewelry largely unrecovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)