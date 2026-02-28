Left Menu

Mastermind and Associate Foiled in Armed Robbery and Murder Case in Haryana

Delhi Police arrested Surender, alleged mastermind in a Haryana murder case, and his associate Chirag Panchal for planning a robbery. The pair, intercepted at Wazirpur Industrial Area, were armed with knives and a pistol. Surender sought control of a spiritual seat as his murder motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:42 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended Surender, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of a 'mahant' in Haryana. The arrest was made alongside his associate, Chirag Panchal, amid foiled plans for an armed robbery in the Wazirpur Industrial Area.

Acting on a tip-off, authorities swiftly intercepted the duo near Prembari Pul, preventing any illicit activities. The suspects, identified as having dubious intentions, were armed and had conducted surveillance on a local businessman with intentions to rob.

Police recovered weapons including spring-actuated knives and a country-made pistol, linking Surender to the murder aimed at seizing control of a significant spiritual dera. This area spans eight acres of panchayat land in Nangal village, Bhiwani. Panchal had joined the scheme seeking easy financial gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

