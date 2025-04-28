Left Menu

Maharashtra Launches Tourism Security Force

Maharashtra has announced the creation of a Tourism Security Force aimed at bolstering tourist safety and providing comprehensive information on cultural and geographical diversity. The initiative is set to debut at Mahabaleshwar Utsav and promises increased employment and enhanced tourist experiences across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:24 IST
Maharashtra Launches Tourism Security Force
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Shamburaj Desai announced the formation of the Maharashtra Tourism Security Force, aiming to provide security and information to tourists across the state. The force will initially operate during the 'Mahabaleshwar Utsav' in Satara from May 2 to 4.

The initiative is designed to enhance the tourism sector by leveraging Maharashtra's geographical and cultural diversity, as well as to secure tourist experiences. Training will empower personnel to offer both information and protection, thereby increasing employment opportunities in the state.

The force will be piloted with 25 personnel appointed by the Satara SP office through the Maharashtra State Security Corporation. Starting April 25 and running until August 31, the operational costs will be covered by MTDC, with necessary transport and facilities provided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025