Maharashtra Launches Tourism Security Force

Maharashtra minister Shamburaj Desai announced the formation of the Maharashtra Tourism Security Force, aiming to provide security and information to tourists across the state. The force will initially operate during the 'Mahabaleshwar Utsav' in Satara from May 2 to 4.

The initiative is designed to enhance the tourism sector by leveraging Maharashtra's geographical and cultural diversity, as well as to secure tourist experiences. Training will empower personnel to offer both information and protection, thereby increasing employment opportunities in the state.

The force will be piloted with 25 personnel appointed by the Satara SP office through the Maharashtra State Security Corporation. Starting April 25 and running until August 31, the operational costs will be covered by MTDC, with necessary transport and facilities provided.

