Left Menu

Singapore Airlines Revamps In-Flight Delights for Indian Market

Singapore Airlines plans to enhance in-flight dining for its Indian routes with revamped menus in collaboration with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Updated Shahi and Ruchi Thalis will cater to first-class and business-class travelers, respectively, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to premium customer experience for its significant Indian market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:27 IST
Singapore Airlines Revamps In-Flight Delights for Indian Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Singapore Airlines is set to introduce revamped culinary options on its flights to and from India, recognizing the country's importance as a key market. Catering to the evolving tastes of its Indian customers, the airline has partnered with renowned Chef Sanjeev Kapoor to enhance its in-flight dining experience.

The airline's new menu features the Shahi Thali and Ruchi Thali, curated by Chef Kapoor and available on flights starting May 1. The enhanced Shahi Thali will be offered in suites and first class between Singapore and major Indian cities Delhi and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Ruchi Thali will be accessible in business class on all flights connecting India and Singapore. With 92 weekly flights from eight Indian cities, Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President Customer Experience Yeoh Phee Teik emphasizes the airline's dedication to meeting customer expectations and enriching their travel experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025