Singapore Airlines Revamps In-Flight Delights for Indian Market

Singapore Airlines is set to introduce revamped culinary options on its flights to and from India, recognizing the country's importance as a key market. Catering to the evolving tastes of its Indian customers, the airline has partnered with renowned Chef Sanjeev Kapoor to enhance its in-flight dining experience.

The airline's new menu features the Shahi Thali and Ruchi Thali, curated by Chef Kapoor and available on flights starting May 1. The enhanced Shahi Thali will be offered in suites and first class between Singapore and major Indian cities Delhi and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Ruchi Thali will be accessible in business class on all flights connecting India and Singapore. With 92 weekly flights from eight Indian cities, Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President Customer Experience Yeoh Phee Teik emphasizes the airline's dedication to meeting customer expectations and enriching their travel experience.

