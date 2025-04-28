The Heist: Kim Kardashian's Ordeal in Paris Fashion Week

A sensational trial commenced in Paris as the so-called 'grandpa gang,' a group of ten suspects, mostly in their late sixties and seventies, faced charges for their brazen heist targeting reality star Kim Kardashian. The audacious robbery occurred during the glitz of Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

Among the accused is Yunice Abbas, 71, who has openly admitted his involvement and even penned a book about the crime, but claims ignorance of Kardashian's identity at the time. Speaking to French media, Abbas expressed regret and a desire to apologize to the celebrity.

The gang is accused of binding Kardashian with zip ties and tape while demanding her $4 million engagement ring. As the trial unfolds, global eyes focus on the courtroom, awaiting Kardashian's testimony, which could significantly impact the jury's verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)