Debate Heats Up Over Toddy Classification in Bihar
Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan argued for toddy to be classified as a natural product rather than liquor, in response to Tejashwi Yadav's RJD campaign promise. Yadav pledged to remove the prohibition law affecting the Pasi community, traditionally engaged in toddy-tapping.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan emphasized on Monday that toddy should be recognized as a natural product and not categorized as liquor, which is banned in Bihar.
Paswan's statement came in response to Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav's election promise to legalize toddy-tapping if the RJD gains power in the upcoming state assembly elections.
Yadav highlighted that the prohibition law adversely impacts the Pasi community, which relies on toddy-tapping for their livelihood, and vowed to revoke the ban, noting their lack of alternative skills or land for agriculture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
