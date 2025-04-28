Maharashtra Unveils Tourism Security Force After Pahalgam Tragedy

In a decisive move following the tragic attack in Pahalgam, Maharashtra minister Shamburaj Desai unveiled the formation of the Maharashtra Tourism Security Force. The primary aim of this initiative is to ensure the safety and provide necessary information to tourists visiting the state.

The force will be piloted during the Mahabaleshwar Utsav from May 2 to 4, Desai announced, citing the need to support the increasing opportunities within the tourist sector, given the state's rich diversity in geography and culture.

With the initiative expected to boost tourism and employment, Desai also confirmed that the Maharashtra State Security Corporation will manage staffing, with operations set to run through the summer. The move is supported by comprehensive transport and facilities, funded by the MTDC.

