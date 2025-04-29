Meritocracy vs. Regularisation: Nagaland Students Protest for Fair Recruitment
Students and job aspirants in Nagaland are protesting against the state's decision to regularise 147 ad-hoc and contract assistant professors. Led by the Naga Students' Federation, the protests demand fair recruitment through competitive exams, criticizing the government's actions as an attack on meritocracy.
In Nagaland, tensions have escalated as students and job seekers protest the government's decision to regularise contract assistant professors. Over a thousand demonstrators rallied on Tuesday to voice their discontent, calling for fair and competitive recruitment processes.
The Naga Students' Federation spearheaded the march from Naga Solidarity Park to the Directorate of Higher Education office. Participants decried the regularisation of 147 posts without open competition, pressing for recruitment through the Nagaland Public Service Commission.
Further, groups like the Combined Technical Aspirants Nagaland and Nagaland NET Qualified Forum rejoined the protests, urging the revocation of the order and challenging the government's transparency. With added administrative and security measures in place, the protests continue amid calls for justice.
