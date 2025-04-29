Tragedy Strikes Amid Filipino Cultural Celebration in Vancouver

A vehicle-ramming attack at a vibrant Filipino block party in Vancouver tragically led to the death of eleven individuals, including a young girl and her parents, and injured 32 others. The attack cast a shadow over what was meant to be a festive cultural celebration.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Kai-Ji Adam Lo, has been charged with multiple counts of second-degree murder. Authorities note his history of mental illness, which had previously drawn police intervention. His motivation remains tied to personal tragedy, including the murder of his brother in 2024.

While the incident shook Vancouver's Filipino community, leaders emphasized resilience. Premier David Eby and Filipino BC's RJ Aquino called for unity and strength, reinforcing the community's commitment to cultural celebration and support in the wake of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)