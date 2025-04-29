Revitalizing Arunachal Pradesh: A Blueprint for Tourism Growth
The commerce department at Rajiv Gandhi University has partnered with NEDFi for a tourism consultancy project to enhance private investment in Arunachal Pradesh. The initiative seeks to identify challenges, evaluate legal frameworks, and formulate sustainable strategies, involving stakeholders to attract investments and boost the tourism economy.
The commerce department at Rajiv Gandhi University is spearheading a pivotal tourism consultancy project for Arunachal Pradesh, commissioned by the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi).
This collaborative engagement was formalized through an agreement inked on Monday in Guwahati, involving RGU's Prof R C Parida and NEDFi's general manager Olee Bora.
Aiming to rejuvenate the state's tourism sector, the study focuses on overcoming hurdles in private investment and assessing hospitality, transport, and legal frameworks, ultimately crafting sustainable development strategies to attract further economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
