Left Menu

Reviving the Lost Charm: Patna Qalam Art Exhibition

An exhibition titled 'Patna Qalam: Ek Virasat' at Patna Museum showcases the forgotten Patna Qalam art, featuring 130 items including paintings on mica, paper, and ivory. This 19th-century art, capturing the social life of the time, was popularized during the British era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 19:07 IST
Reviving the Lost Charm: Patna Qalam Art Exhibition
  • Country:
  • India

An art style that once thrived in 19th-century Patna is making a comeback at the Patna Museum. Titled 'Patna Qalam: Ek Virasat', the exhibition aims to revive the forgotten Patna Qalam, featuring about 130 rare specimens painted on various mediums such as paper, mica, and ivory.

Patna Qalam combines Indian miniature styles with Western art influences, notably patronized during the British regime. Highlighting daily life and festivals of that period, this exhibition presents it on a scale never seen before. The art style flourished until the 1920s, losing ground with the advent of photography.

The display also includes contributions from private collectors and descendants of prominent artists. The museum, undergoing redevelopment for a modern exhibit space, aspires to open a permanent gallery for Patna Qalam in the future. The exhibition runs through January 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025