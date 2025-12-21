Reviving the Lost Charm: Patna Qalam Art Exhibition

An art style that once thrived in 19th-century Patna is making a comeback at the Patna Museum. Titled 'Patna Qalam: Ek Virasat', the exhibition aims to revive the forgotten Patna Qalam, featuring about 130 rare specimens painted on various mediums such as paper, mica, and ivory.

Patna Qalam combines Indian miniature styles with Western art influences, notably patronized during the British regime. Highlighting daily life and festivals of that period, this exhibition presents it on a scale never seen before. The art style flourished until the 1920s, losing ground with the advent of photography.

The display also includes contributions from private collectors and descendants of prominent artists. The museum, undergoing redevelopment for a modern exhibit space, aspires to open a permanent gallery for Patna Qalam in the future. The exhibition runs through January 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)