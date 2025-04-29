Left Menu

Jagannath Dham: A New Cultural Landmark in Digha

The newly constructed Jagannath Temple in Digha, West Bengal, is set to host the 'Maha Yajna' ceremony, attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The temple, replicating the 12th-century Puri shrine, is an architectural marvel. Developed by HIDCO, it promises to enhance Digha's appeal as a global tourist destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Digha | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Excitement mounts in Digha as plans are finalized for the 'Maha Yajna' at the newly constructed Jagannath Temple, a ceremonial event that will welcome West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The temple, scheduled for inauguration on the auspicious 'Akshay Trithiya', is a meticulous replica of the revered 12th-century Puri shrine.

As preparations continue, officials reveal that 100 quintals of 'aam kath' and 'bael kath', along with two quintals of ghee, will be used in the rituals. Sacred water from famous pilgrimage sites has been gathered for the occasion, highlighting the devotion and effort behind the temple's establishment.

The unveiling of this architectural marvel not only beautifies the seaside town of Digha but also positions it as a future global pilgrimage and tourist hotspot. The temple's development, managed by HIDCO at an expense of approximately Rs 250 crore, exemplifies a blend of traditional artistry and modern infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

