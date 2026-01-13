Tragic Toll: Over 100 Children Killed Post-Ceasefire in Gaza
The United Nations children's agency reported that over 100 children were killed in Gaza since the October ceasefire. Despite a reduction in hostilities, the deaths resulted from military assaults including drone and quadcopter attacks. This figure is likely underestimated due to the challenges in data collection.
- Country:
- Switzerland
In a somber announcement on Tuesday, UNICEF reported that more than 100 children have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire declared in early October. The agency highlighted that hostilities have reduced but not ceased, contributing to the tragic toll.
UNICEF spokesperson James Elder, speaking via video link from Gaza, revealed that the fatalities resulted from various military actions, including air strikes, drone and quadcopter assaults, and sporadic gunfire. The victims comprised 60 boys and 40 girls.
Elder cautioned that the reported numbers might represent an underestimate, as they only account for deaths with sufficient corroborated information. The ongoing instability continues to impose grave risks on children's survival in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)