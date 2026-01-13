Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Over 100 Children Killed Post-Ceasefire in Gaza

The United Nations children's agency reported that over 100 children were killed in Gaza since the October ceasefire. Despite a reduction in hostilities, the deaths resulted from military assaults including drone and quadcopter attacks. This figure is likely underestimated due to the challenges in data collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:34 IST
Tragic Toll: Over 100 Children Killed Post-Ceasefire in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a somber announcement on Tuesday, UNICEF reported that more than 100 children have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire declared in early October. The agency highlighted that hostilities have reduced but not ceased, contributing to the tragic toll.

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder, speaking via video link from Gaza, revealed that the fatalities resulted from various military actions, including air strikes, drone and quadcopter assaults, and sporadic gunfire. The victims comprised 60 boys and 40 girls.

Elder cautioned that the reported numbers might represent an underestimate, as they only account for deaths with sufficient corroborated information. The ongoing instability continues to impose grave risks on children's survival in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha FC to Compete in ISL: A Boost for Indian Football

Odisha FC to Compete in ISL: A Boost for Indian Football

 India
2
Jammu and Kashmir Government Cracks Down on Employees with Terror Links

Jammu and Kashmir Government Cracks Down on Employees with Terror Links

 India
3

PhonePe HDFC Ultimo: Revolutionizing Everyday Spending with Rewarding Benefi...

 India
4
Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026