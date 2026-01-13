Tragic Toll: Over 100 Children Killed Post-Ceasefire in Gaza

In a somber announcement on Tuesday, UNICEF reported that more than 100 children have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire declared in early October. The agency highlighted that hostilities have reduced but not ceased, contributing to the tragic toll.

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder, speaking via video link from Gaza, revealed that the fatalities resulted from various military actions, including air strikes, drone and quadcopter assaults, and sporadic gunfire. The victims comprised 60 boys and 40 girls.

Elder cautioned that the reported numbers might represent an underestimate, as they only account for deaths with sufficient corroborated information. The ongoing instability continues to impose grave risks on children's survival in the region.

