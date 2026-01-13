UNICEF Voices Grave Concern Over Reports of Children Killed and Injured During Unrest in Iran

UNICEF has expressed deep alarm over continuing reports of children and adolescents being killed and injured amid ongoing public unrest in Iran, calling for urgent action to protect children from violence and harm.

In a statement released today, the UN children’s agency said its thoughts are with the families of those affected and emphasized that no child should be exposed to violence, detention, or life-threatening situations under any circumstances.

“UNICEF is extremely concerned by reports of children and adolescents being killed and injured,” the agency said. “We share the grief of their families and communities.”

Call for protection and restraint

UNICEF reiterated that all children must be protected from all forms of violence, including actions that endanger their lives, freedom, or physical and mental well-being.

The agency urged Iranian authorities, security forces, protest participants, communities, and families to take every possible measure to keep children safe during periods of unrest.

Security forces were specifically called upon to refrain from using unnecessary or disproportionate force, while all parties were urged to ensure that children are not present in environments that place them at risk or result in deprivation of liberty.

International legal obligations

UNICEF reminded all stakeholders that Iran is a party to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which guarantees every child’s right to life, protection, and dignity.

“In accordance with the Convention on the Rights of the Child, every child’s right to life must be respected and safeguarded,” the statement said.

Children must never be the cost of unrest

UNICEF stressed that children must never bear the consequences of political or social unrest and called for de-escalation, protection, and adherence to international human rights standards.

The agency said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and advocate for the safety and rights of all children affected by the unrest.