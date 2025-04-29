Left Menu

Radio City Launches RC SWAPPR: The New Hub for Global Podcast Enthusiasts

Radio City, India's first private FM station, has partnered with Triton Digital to launch RC SWAPPR, a new platform dedicated to podcasts. Available globally, RC SWAPPR offers a diverse range of audio content in both Hindi and English, aiming to elevate podcast consumption worldwide. The platform is free to users.

In a significant move for the digital audio industry, India's Radio City has teamed up with Triton Digital to unveil RC SWAPPR, a novel platform focused on podcasts. Launched just recently, RC SWAPPR aims to be a global destination for diverse audio content, accessible through www.rcswappr.com.

The platform is designed to cater to a wide audience, delivering podcasts in popular genres such as Horror, Crime, Comedy, and Spirituality. It's available for free to users in over 120 countries, including the US, UK, and Canada. Podcasts will be in Hindi and English to meet the preferences of a broad listener base.

Leveraging Triton Digital's cutting-edge Omny Studio technology, RC SWAPPR provides a seamless listening experience, complete with a dynamic leaderboard that features the month's top 10 podcasts. With this launch, Radio City continues its expansion in the digital audio sector, reinforcing its place in India's growing podcast landscape.

