Lady Shri Ram College Honors Trailblazers at Annual Celebration

Lady Shri Ram College celebrated its alumni and students at its Annual College Day, highlighting accomplishments in sports, politics, and arts. Olympian Manu Bhaker and MP Shambhavi Choudhary were among those honored. Keynote speakers praised the college's educational impact and announced future plans under the NEP-2020 framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:58 IST
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), on its Annual College Day, celebrated distinguished alumna and Olympian Manu Bhaker for becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win two medals in a single Olympic Games during the 2024 Paris Olympics. The event also honored Shambhavi Choudhary, a Member of Parliament representing Samastipur in Bihar, as a 'Promising Young Leader' for her significant contributions to community empowerment and advocacy.

Among the notable attendees were Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog, and Geeta Chandran, a renowned dancer who pledged to spearhead fundraising efforts for the college's infrastructure. Justice Indu Malhotra, a former Supreme Court Judge, received the Distinguished Alumna Award, exemplifying the college's legacy of excellence.

The college released its Annual Report 2025, launched its latest magazine edition, and recognized over 400 students for their excellence in academics and co-curricular activities, reinforcing its commitment to comprehensive education and leadership development.

