Finance Commission Explores Harappan Heritage

The Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, Arvind Panagariya, accompanied by other commission members, embarked on a visit to the historic Rakhigarhi site. This trip was part of an exploration of the ancient Harappan civilization, which dates back 6,000 years.

During their visit, the commission was briefed by state officials on the archaeological significance of the site. They examined various mounds and viewed the artifacts uncovered during recent excavations, gaining insight into the ancient civilization's way of life.

An exhibition showcasing the excavation findings was also part of the itinerary. Amit Khatri, the Director of the Archeology and Museum Department, together with Deputy Director Banani Bhattacharya, detailed the historical context of the artifacts. The visit was attended by Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav and several senior officers.

