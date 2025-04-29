Left Menu

Kashmiri Shawl Vendors Face Assault, Lead to Arrests in Mussoorie

Two Kashmiri shawl vendors in Mussoorie were attacked by local men, causing public outrage. The video of the incident went viral, leading to the arrest of three men. The attack highlights ongoing tensions faced by Kashmiri traders. Legal action is underway, and some vendors have returned to Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:59 IST
Kashmiri Shawl Vendors Face Assault, Lead to Arrests in Mussoorie
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A viral video depicting two Kashmiri shawl vendors being attacked in Mussoorie has sparked widespread concern. The incident involved three local men who were seen slapping the vendors and forcing them to shut down their shop. The video has underscored the vulnerabilities faced by Kashmiri traders in the region.

According to police reports, the attackers were apprehended and identified as Suraj Singh, Pradeep Singh, and Abhishek Uniyal. National convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, Nasir Khuehami, condemned the actions, citing reports of harassment and threats against other Kashmiri traders.

Over 16 vendors have returned to the Kashmir valley following the attack. Khuehami emphasized that these traders have long contributed to Mussoorie's local economy. Legal proceedings against the perpetrators are being processed under the Police Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025