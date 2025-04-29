Kashmiri Shawl Vendors Face Assault, Lead to Arrests in Mussoorie
Two Kashmiri shawl vendors in Mussoorie were attacked by local men, causing public outrage. The video of the incident went viral, leading to the arrest of three men. The attack highlights ongoing tensions faced by Kashmiri traders. Legal action is underway, and some vendors have returned to Kashmir.
A viral video depicting two Kashmiri shawl vendors being attacked in Mussoorie has sparked widespread concern. The incident involved three local men who were seen slapping the vendors and forcing them to shut down their shop. The video has underscored the vulnerabilities faced by Kashmiri traders in the region.
According to police reports, the attackers were apprehended and identified as Suraj Singh, Pradeep Singh, and Abhishek Uniyal. National convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, Nasir Khuehami, condemned the actions, citing reports of harassment and threats against other Kashmiri traders.
Over 16 vendors have returned to the Kashmir valley following the attack. Khuehami emphasized that these traders have long contributed to Mussoorie's local economy. Legal proceedings against the perpetrators are being processed under the Police Act.
