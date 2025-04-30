Mali's Junta Leader Assimi Goita Recommended as President

In Mali, a national conference has put forward a significant political reshuffle by recommending Assimi Goita, the current junta leader, to be named president for a five-year term. This follows a series of coups led by Goita in 2020 and 2021.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, after a dialogue session held in Bamako, the conference advocated not only for Goita's presidency but also for the dissolution of existing political parties and stricter conditions for the creation of new ones. These recommendations are expected to be implemented shortly.

Assimi Goita, 41, who advanced from colonel to a five-star general following his 2024 coup success, has been the interim 'President of the Transition.' Although elections were initially planned for February 2022, security challenges due to jihadist activities linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda have delayed this timeline.

