Controversy Unveiled: Maradona's Post-Surgery Care Scrutinized in Court

The trial examining the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona is underway, scrutinizing the actions of seven health professionals alleged to have been negligent in his care.

Fernando Villarejo, director of the Olivos Clinic's intensive care unit, testified about the chaotic environment post-surgery, highlighting the key roles played by neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov in Maradona's health decisions.

Maradona's contentious care included unfamiliar settings post-surgery without necessary preoperative evaluations, raising questions about accountability and decision-making—issues further complicated by the family's trust in Maradona's personal doctors.

