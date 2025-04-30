Left Menu

Controversy Unveiled: Maradona's Post-Surgery Care Scrutinized in Court

The trial of seven health professionals over allegations of negligence in Diego Maradona's death reveals conflicting decisions in his care post-surgery. Eyewitness Fernando Villarejo discusses the influence of Maradona's neurosurgeon and psychiatrist and the lack of proper medical assessments leading to the soccer legend's demise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:38 IST
Diego Maradona

The trial examining the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona is underway, scrutinizing the actions of seven health professionals alleged to have been negligent in his care.

Fernando Villarejo, director of the Olivos Clinic's intensive care unit, testified about the chaotic environment post-surgery, highlighting the key roles played by neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov in Maradona's health decisions.

Maradona's contentious care included unfamiliar settings post-surgery without necessary preoperative evaluations, raising questions about accountability and decision-making—issues further complicated by the family's trust in Maradona's personal doctors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

