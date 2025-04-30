Left Menu

Manipur Observes Day of Remembrance Amid Ethnic Strife Anniversary

Kuki-Zomi student organizations in Manipur called for a shutdown on May 3 to mark the second anniversary of ethnic violence. This day will feature remembrance activities, including prayers and public gatherings. The state is under President's rule following the Chief Minister's resignation amid ongoing ethnic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:18 IST
Manipur Observes Day of Remembrance Amid Ethnic Strife Anniversary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Kuki-Zomi student organizations have called for a complete shutdown in parts of Manipur on May 3, marking two years since the outbreak of ethnic violence. This day, termed as 'Separation Day' by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), encourages silence and reflection across educational institutions and businesses.

Since May 2023, the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups has claimed over 250 lives and displaced thousands. With the state's political framework under President's rule following Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation, May 3 will be a day of mass prayer and remembrance.

Various tribal groups plan to gather at significant sites such as Martyrs' cemetery, while the Imphal valley-based COCOMI has organized a public convention. The day will be observed as a solemn one under the theme 'Bridging Divides for Shared Future,' focusing on solidarity and reflection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025