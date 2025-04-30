Manipur Observes Day of Remembrance Amid Ethnic Strife Anniversary

In a significant move, Kuki-Zomi student organizations have called for a complete shutdown in parts of Manipur on May 3, marking two years since the outbreak of ethnic violence. This day, termed as 'Separation Day' by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), encourages silence and reflection across educational institutions and businesses.

Since May 2023, the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups has claimed over 250 lives and displaced thousands. With the state's political framework under President's rule following Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation, May 3 will be a day of mass prayer and remembrance.

Various tribal groups plan to gather at significant sites such as Martyrs' cemetery, while the Imphal valley-based COCOMI has organized a public convention. The day will be observed as a solemn one under the theme 'Bridging Divides for Shared Future,' focusing on solidarity and reflection.

(With inputs from agencies.)