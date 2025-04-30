Unlocking the Secrets of Flourishing Across the Globe

A groundbreaking study has shed light on the flourishing patterns among different age groups across 22 countries, revealing that both young and older adults in India are more prosperous compared to their middle-aged counterparts.

The 'Global Flourishing Study,' conducted by esteemed researchers from institutions including Harvard University and the University of Bremen, seeks to unravel the factors influencing individuals' and communities' well-being.

The study's initial wave, analyzing responses from over 200,000 participants across the globe, finds that flourishing varies widely across cultures, with younger generations globally reportedly not doing as well as previous generations.

