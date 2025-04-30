Ascension Ceremony of the 71st Acharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam

Sri Satya Chandrashekarendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya, a Rig Vedic scholar from Andhra Pradesh, has ascended as the junior pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam in a grand religious ceremony held on Wednesday. The event saw attendance from various spiritual leaders across India.

At just 25 years old, the newly appointed acharya, known earlier as Ganesha Sharma Dravid, was chosen as the successor to Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya. The auspicious ceremony coincided with Akshya Thritiya and was marked by several rituals and special pujas at the Kanchi Kamakshi Ambal Devasthanam.

Temple representatives from across India offered prasadams, celebrating the unbroken tradition of 70 spiritual leaders since 482 BCE, when Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya established the Peetam. The occasion was attended by various dignitaries, including Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.

(With inputs from agencies.)