Tragedy Unfolds as Temple Wall Collapse Claims Seven Lives

A temple wall collapse at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam resulted in seven deaths. Yedla Venkata Rao lost his life while his wife was saved as she stayed home. The incident raised questions about construction practices, with allegations of improper technology leading to the collapse during the Chandanotsavam festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:17 IST
In a tragic incident, a wall collapse at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam, claimed seven lives on Wednesday. Yedla Venkata Rao was among the victims. His decision to leave his wife at home, however, resulted in her survival.

The wall, reportedly built just days before the collapse, succumbed to the rain-soaked conditions during the Chandanotsavam festival. The occasion marks the annual unveiling of the temple idol, generally covered with sandalwood paste year-round.

Allegations from former industries minister G Amarnath pointed to hasty construction practices, questioning the wall's ability to bear weight shortly after its completion. This negligence is now at the forefront of discussions as families mourn their loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

