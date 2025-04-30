Javed Akhtar: The Voice Against Trolls and Advocate for Artists

Veteran screenwriter and poet Javed Akhtar is known for his outspoken stand against internet trolls, often confronting them on social media. He believes that trolls should be prepared to face criticism themselves when necessary.

Akhtar's fearless online presence includes defending Indian cricketer Mohd Shami and criticizing the Pahalgam terror attack. Despite advice from friends and family to avoid social media spats, Akhtar insists that sometimes he must engage with these detractors.

As the chairperson of the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), Akhtar advocates for governmental support in ensuring artists receive fair performance royalties. He asserts that a government mandate is needed to enforce payments, emphasizing the consistent sympathy and respect from political parties toward artists' causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)