Left Menu

Javed Akhtar: The Voice Against Trolls and Advocate for Artists

Veteran screenwriter-poet Javed Akhtar speaks out against trolls and emphasizes the need for government support for artists' public performance royalties. He highlights his efforts with the Indian Performing Right Society and reflects on the enduring impact of films like 'Sholay' and 'Deewar' on Indian culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:10 IST
Javed Akhtar: The Voice Against Trolls and Advocate for Artists
Javed Akhtar
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran screenwriter and poet Javed Akhtar is known for his outspoken stand against internet trolls, often confronting them on social media. He believes that trolls should be prepared to face criticism themselves when necessary.

Akhtar's fearless online presence includes defending Indian cricketer Mohd Shami and criticizing the Pahalgam terror attack. Despite advice from friends and family to avoid social media spats, Akhtar insists that sometimes he must engage with these detractors.

As the chairperson of the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), Akhtar advocates for governmental support in ensuring artists receive fair performance royalties. He asserts that a government mandate is needed to enforce payments, emphasizing the consistent sympathy and respect from political parties toward artists' causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025