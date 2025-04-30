Punjabi Pride Shines: Historic Wins in Canadian Elections
Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj congratulated the Punjab-origin candidates for their success in Canada's elections, highlighting it as a moment of pride for the Sikh community. More than 20 candidates won seats in the House of Commons, showcasing Sikh contributions in Canada.
The Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, has expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Punjab-origin candidates on their triumphant performance in the recent Canadian elections.
According to Jathedar Gargaj, the success marks a significant achievement for both Punjab and the Sikh community globally, as it highlights their talent and hard work.
With more than 20 individuals securing seats in the House of Commons, the Jathedar commended these leaders for earning recognition abroad and encouraged them to maintain their cultural identity while representing both local and community interests.
