From Mattur to London: Dr. Nandakumara's Cultural Journey

Dr. M N Nandakumara, a distinguished Sanskrit scholar and the Executive Director of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in London, has been awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of London Worldwide. The honor was conferred by Vice-Chancellor Professor Wendy Thomson for his significant contributions to promoting Indian arts, literature, and culture in the UK.

In his acceptance speech, Nandakumara credited his achievement to numerous academic mentors and the chairpersons of Bhavan UK. He highlighted the many individuals who have engaged with Bhavan over the past 40 years, helping integrate Indian classical arts into the UK's cultural fabric.

Reflecting on his journey, Nandakumara recalled his initial 1977 move from Mattur, Karnataka to the UK for his PhD at SOAS, University of London. Originally viewing his stay as temporary, he became anchored in the UK through his involvement with the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, aligning his passion for Indian arts with the organization's mission. His commitment to this cause earned him an honorary MBE in April 2023 for services to Indian classical arts in Britain.

