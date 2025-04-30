Vicky Kaushal's Mastery Shines in 'Chhaava'

With Vicky Kaushal in the lead, 'Chhaava' is earning accolades for its portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, is achieving significant box office success. Riteish Deshmukh praises the film's excellence and shares insights on his upcoming period drama, 'Raja Shivaji.'

Deshmukh, who will direct and star in 'Raja Shivaji,' notes the project's importance and the dedication driving its creation. Produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, Deshmukh shares his commitment, revealing that filming is 60 percent complete.

Meanwhile, Deshmukh discusses his role in 'Raid 2,' portraying a corrupt politician opposite Ajay Devgn. The film is a sequel to the 2018 hit 'Raid' and is set for a Thursday release. In response to recent terror events, Deshmukh expresses strong condemnation, standing with governmental actions for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)